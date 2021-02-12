Lansing area health systems distributing COVID vaccine differently

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search to get a coronavirus vaccine is turning out to be tough even for people who are already eligible for it.

Many seniors told News 10 they can’t get an appointment. Some people even said they were turned away from Walgreens.

More than 8,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent to Ingham County hospitals, but Sparrow and McLaren are taking different approaches to how they deliver the shots.

McLaren is outsourcing its vaccines to Walgreens.

A pharmacist told News 10 they have a contract to get the shots from McLaren.

Costumers then sign up on McLaren’s website, but you have to be a McLaren patient to do that even if you fit the state’s criteria to be eligible for a vaccine.

That means Sparrow patients can’t get their shots at Walgreens.

Sparrow is doing things differently.

It’s using its own staff to give the shots at the Frandor drive-thru lab.

Sparrow told News 10 anyone who is eligible can get the shot if they sign up for an appointment.

As of Thursday night, Sparrow has given more than 40,000 doses of the vaccine.

Walgreens isn’t getting its own allotment in Michigan yet.

News 10 contacted McLaren Greater Lansing to see if they would be able to explain their rollout plan and if they’ll be opening appointments to people outside the health system. No one was available Friday.

There are several ways to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said you can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline on weekdays at 888-535-6136. You can also call 2-1-1 for vaccine resources in your area.

