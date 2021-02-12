Ingham Co. releases report on offenses committed, broken down by race

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County prosecutor’s office released its report of offenses from 2020. The report lists the offenses reported, broken down by Race.

Over the past four years, the county saw a reduction in the overall number of jail and prison inmates sentenced from Ingham County cases. The years of 2017 to 2019, saw a reduction of 27% in prison commitments, compared to the previous three years, even though there was no substantial change to the county’s crime rate during that time. Reforms to the county’s criminal charging, plea, and sentencing practices contributed to the change.

However, the county has not seen any change to the racial demographic proportions of reported offenses in Ingham County.

The proportionate figures by race are nearly identical on an annual basis – for all of the three previous years, the percentage of Black/African Americans among cases submitted to the office was either 40% or 41%– which is significantly higher than the 12% of the county population that is Black.

Below are the 2020 numbers for Ingham County offenses reported, by race:

Total cases = 6,893 white suspect/defendants: 3,429 (50%) Black suspect/defendants: 2,733 (40%) Hispanic/Latino: 286 (4%) Asian: 72 (1%) Native American/Native Alaskan: 12 (0.2%) Unknown: 301 (4%) None reported: 60



According to U.S. Census data, Ingham County’s population is:

76% white

12% Black/African American

8% Hispanic/Latino

7% Asian

0.6% Native American/Native Alaskan.

The reported numbers add up to over 103.6% as an individual can be assigned to multiple racial categories under census rules.

