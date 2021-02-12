House managers rest their impeachment case against Trump

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, House Democrats rested their case in the impeachment trial of former President Trump after arguing that the rioters who stormed the Capitol were acting under his rule.

In their second full day of arguments, Democratic House impeachment managers made the case that Trump’s lack of remorse for the violence justifies his conviction.

WATCH VIDEO

This video will give insight into the impeachment trial.

The House managers argued on Wednesday that Trump promoted election fraud months before his loss. In their eyes, this was the catalyst for what occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters.

To back up their argument, the Democratic managers played video footage, police communications, and security footage that detailed what happened at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.