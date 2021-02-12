First new hotel in decades opens in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The downtown Stadium District could see a boom in activity very soon.

The first hotel to be built in downtown Lansing, in more than three decades, is now open.

Business owners are really excited about the amount of foot traffic this could bring to the Stadium District of downtown-especially considering so many government workers are working from home right now.

The co-owner of Goodfellas Bagel Deli, Adrian Joseph, thinks the new hotel in downtown Lansing is going to bring him lots and lots of business.

“You’re going to plant a bunch of people here that are one-time visitors, one night--- so in the morning what are they gonna do? They’re gonna eat. What they gonna eat? They’re gonna eat bagels,” said Joseph.

He’s not the only downtown business owner that’s looking at the Courtyard Marriott’s opening today with the glass half full.

Across the street from the hotel is Capital City Homebrew Supply, owner Todd Branstner thinks this is going to brew a positive future for him too.

I was kind of intrigued because it’s a big thing to happen, obviously going to bring a lot of people to the area.

Branstner’s shop has been here for about three years. Goodfellas has been open for one. Neither of them says they knew about the development before they moved in.

It was an underutilized piece of downtown. It was ripe for the pickings basically.

Both of the owners say they’ve already seen a boost in business just from the construction workers and people shopping at the Meijer, which opened in October.

Developer Pat Gillespie thinks this is just what the area needed.

Downtown Lansing is known for being open from 9 to 5.

But hotels, oftentimes people, check in on weekends evenings, so they’ll have more hustle and bustle 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the entire year.

“I think that adds a whole different element of energy to the stadium district,” he said.

