Durant Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 123-125. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and will be able to play tomorrow in his return to Golden State. Durant missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons and faced a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus. The star forward continued to test negative during his absence and was able to return to practice today. Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors, winning NBA titles in the first two before rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

