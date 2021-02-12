Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine may be available to children as early as September

So far neither Pfizer nor Moderna have committed to a specific timeline.
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A coronavirus vaccine might be available to young children as early as September.

That’s the latest from Dr. Anthony Fauci who spoke to ProPublica on Thursday. Fauci said by the time kids go back to school this fall, vaccines could be authorized for some age groups.

“We’re in the process of starting clinical trials in what we call age de-escalation, where you do a clinical trial with people 16 to 12, then 12 to 9, then 9 to 6,” Fauci said. When asked what was the youngest age group that might be authorized for the vaccine by September, he said, “I would think by the time we get to school opening, we likely will be able to get people who come into the first grade.”

So far, neither Pfizer nor Moderna have not committed to a specific timeline. Both companies are working on clinical trials for children as young as 12 with results expected by mid-year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Police captain arrested
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
N/A
Truck stolen from Quality Dairy in Lansing
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Evan Sebastian Space has been located
Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan

Latest News

A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River...
Car crashes into Grand River Brewery
New Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office report out for 2020 offenses by race.
Ingham Co. releases report on offenses committed, broken down by race
City of East Lansing offices closed Monday for Presidents’ Day
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US