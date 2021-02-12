COVID-19 vaccine may be available to children as early as September

(WILX) - A coronavirus vaccine might be available to young children as early as September.

That’s the latest from Dr. Anthony Fauci who spoke to ProPublica on Thursday. Fauci said by the time kids go back to school this fall, vaccines could be authorized for some age groups.

“We’re in the process of starting clinical trials in what we call age de-escalation, where you do a clinical trial with people 16 to 12, then 12 to 9, then 9 to 6,” Fauci said. When asked what was the youngest age group that might be authorized for the vaccine by September, he said, “I would think by the time we get to school opening, we likely will be able to get people who come into the first grade.”

So far, neither Pfizer nor Moderna have not committed to a specific timeline. Both companies are working on clinical trials for children as young as 12 with results expected by mid-year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.