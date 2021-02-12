Advertisement

City of East Lansing to celebrate diversity at Children’s Cultural Concert Series

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing invites community members to the free Children’s Cultural Concert Series.

The concerts will take place at 11 a.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), 819 Abbot Road, on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 20- Gratitude Steel Band

  • The Gratitude Steel Band from Dynamic School Assembles is a four-member Caribbean and Afro-American style professional group
  • The Gratitude Steel band will perform the Caribbean steel drums on Feb. 20

Saturday, March 6 - Gratitude Steel Band

  • The group will perform the African drum on March 6

Saturday, April 3 - Rodney Page

  • Rodney Page is a violinist, composer, recording artist, conductor, and performer
  • COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and those who wish to attend will be screened prior to entering. Physical distancing (i.e. six feet distance) is required between people who are not in the same household.

How to register

To pre-register, call the (517) 333-2580 ext. 0 or online at RecTrac and searching “concert.” Online pre-registration is currently available for the Feb. 20 concert and pre-registration for the March 6 and April 3 concerts will be available beginning the week of Feb. 22. Community members interested in attending the Saturday, Feb. 20 concert must pre-register by Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. and space is limited to 50 attendees. Additionally, those who attend will receive a take-home activity kit that is related to the performance. Interested community members should click here for more information about the Children’s Cultural Concert Series.

