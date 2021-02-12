City of East Lansing offices closed Monday for Presidents’ Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many City of East Lansing offices and facilities will be closed Monday, in observance of Presidents’ Day. These include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Department of Public Works and the East Lansing Public Library. There will also be no bulk item collection on Monday.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will be open during its regular hours, 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.

As Michiganders are coming to expect, the pandemic does further complicate things. The offices that will be closed on President’s Day are also expected to be closed for in-person transactions until further notice due to COVID-19. Essential staff will continue to report to work while non-essential staff are currently working from home where possible, remaining available through remote options on non-holiday workdays.

Non-essential staff in offices that are closed for President’s Day will be unavailable via remote options during the holiday.

