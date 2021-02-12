Advertisement

Car crashes into Grand River Brewery

The car stayed suspended in the window until a tow truck was able to get it out.
A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River...
A man stole his grandmother's car and crashed into a window of the event space at Grand River Brewery in Jackson. The crash happened just after the last table of customers left and no one was in the area at the time.(Grand River Brewery - Jackson Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Around 10 p.m. Thursday, a car smashed through the barrel room window of Grand River Brewery in Jackson as staff members were cleaning and closing up the building. The incident happened after the last table of customers left when nobody was in the room at the time and everyone is safe.

A man driving the silver sedan traveling westbound on Louis Glick Highway toward Michigan Avenue when the car he had stolen from his grandma crashed through a window, into an event space of the brewery.

Manager Trystyn Jones said the driver of the car rolled out of the vehicle, got into another car that was following him, and left the scene while the stolen car was still stuck in the building.

The brewery’s barrel room has been sealed off while the restaurant remains open for regular business. They will be open for lunch, brunch, or dinner but ask that customers be patient with the host stand as they lost 25 seats before a busy weekend, and to pardon the mess.

