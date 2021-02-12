Biden to meet with governors and mayors. Including Detroit’s Mike Duggan

(WILX) - Friday President Joe Biden will meet with bipartisan mayors and governors at the White House to discuss the American rescue plan.

Administration officials tell NBC News that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are expected to be among those attending.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the group will “discuss the vital need to get more support to their communities and to those on the front lines of this fight.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is among the mayors invited to the Oval Office on Friday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has told Detroit it will be reimbursed about $18 million to cover the city’s coronavirus-related costs, including money spent on vaccines.

Detroit has paid staff and rented space downtown where vaccine clinics are being held.

