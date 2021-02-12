Advertisement

Baseball’s Spring Training Routines Altered

FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site of the Chicago Cubs, in Mesa, Ariz., after Major League Baseball suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak, in this Friday, March 13, 2020, file photo. The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report. The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
-NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize virus risks. College baseball teams were dropped from the revised schedules because they are not subject to major league testing protocols. Also eliminated were split-squad games, which are traditionally used in the first half of the exhibition season to allow evaluation of more players. Pitchers and catchers start reporting for spring training on Wednesday, and the exhibition season starts Feb. 28, two days later than initially announced in September.

