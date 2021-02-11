WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Tim Staudt On Best Possible Outcome For MSU Basketball, Is Tom Brady A Michigan Legend?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man, the myth, the legend Tim Staudt makes his Sports Blitz Podcast debut to talk with John Gustin on the latest developments in the state of Michigan. The two breakdown Tom Izzo and the Spartan Men’s basketball team 60-58 win over Penn State. Tim also gives his view on MSU’s new lineup with Foyster Loyer, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham Jr. now becoming starters. He then shares what the team needs to do to see success in the NCAA Tournament and if they’ll even get there.

Tim and John wrap by debating if Tom Brady, who just won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43, truly counts as a University of Michigan legend and if Father Time is still undefeated.

