Advertisement

Whitmer seeks boost in tuition, child care, bridge spending

Republican-led Legislature says they will create its own budget
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $67 billion budget that she says would aid the state’s pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to attend community college for free, expanding child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs.

The Democrat’s annual spending blueprint was unveiled to the Republican-led Legislature on Thursday.

She called for $570 million to address learning loss and K-12 enrollment declines on top of a $162-per-student, or 2%, increase in base aid for most traditional districts.

Whitmer says she focused on three major priorities: economic reengagement, a return to in-person instruction and vaccine dissemination. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Evan Sebastian Space has been located
Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan

Latest News

House managers rest their impeachment case against Trump
Staudt's Rising Star: Adrianna McCormick
Staudt's Rising Star: Adrianna McCormick
State of Michigan could have more people work from home full-time.
State considering extending work from home after pandemic
Parental involvement and kids' math scores
Parental involvement and kids' math scores