Waverly grad transferring home to play for MSU, about to face her old team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Waverly High School grad has stepped up since joining the starting lineup for the Michigan State women’s basketball team.

Alisia Smith, a junior forward, played her first three years at Penn State before transferring to MSU this season. Now, she’ll take on her former team.

She says going back is just another business trip, but it’s all come full circle. She was recruited by Penn State and Michigan State in high school. Obviously, she went to Penn State, but now she’s back home and has that experience of playing for two Big Ten schools.

She brings depth in the post and versatility on offense and she couldn’t be happier with the success she’s had.

“Consistency is key as they say and Alisia Smith has shown just that. She has scored in double figures in four of nine games for Michigan State since having her transfer waiver approved in December.

“I’m just working on little things to help me improve my game. As you can tell, that’s been showing out on the court a lot. Just staying consistent with workouts, film, and making sure I got my mind ready first,” said Smith.

Her work ethic earned her first-team all-state honors at Waverly. That success in high school helped her become a well-rounded player with the Spartans.

“I know that Michigan State this season needed her to do a little more scoring, adding that third scorer putting some pieces around Clouden. She was perfect for that,” said John Schweitzel, former Waverly girl’s basketball coach.

Smith was the team’s MVP for two years at Waverly and was voted team captain twice. Her leadership capabilities have only grown stronger since then.

“The great thing about her was that when it was time to be serious, she was focused and serious. During the downtime, she’s a really outstanding teammate who gets along with her team well. It’s nice to see that she can have that kind of balance,” said Schweitzel.

“She’s an exceptional human being. You can hear her on the sidelines all the time in practice, she’s a veteran player, she’s an older kid too, she’s a very mature young lady. I mean it’s sort of natural for her to kind of step into that role even though this is her first year,” said MSU women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant.

Transferring from Penn State and coming back home was the right decision for her and she’s ready to face her old team again this weekend.

“I feel like it’s going to be kind of weird, but you know everything happens for a reason. I came to this team for a reason and I expect to play well,” said Smith.

