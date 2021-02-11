Truck stolen from Quality Dairy in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When it’s cold outside, it’s not uncommon for people to keep their car running even when they are not in it. However, Lansing Police warn drivers about the slight uptick in the number of car thefts.

“I ran in to get my coffee and I came out. I was probably in the store two minutes, 90 seconds, and when I came out, it was just pulling out of the intersection,” said Lansing resident, Pete Stroup.

Just like that, Pete Stroup learned an expensive lesson about leaving his truck running and walking away. His Dodge Ram was gone in an instant.

“I did a quick double-take over towards the ice machine. I thought I parked on this side of the building before I turned my head the other way. I could hear it just pulling out from the intersection and heading west,” Stroup said.

Stroup said Lansing Police told him he wasn’t the first victim of the day.

“While I was giving him all my information, he did a double-take at another car that was in the Parking lot and that car was stolen two hours ago from the same Quality Dairy and they jumped in my truck and drove it away,” Stroup said.

This incident happened on Saturday, February 6 at 9:49 a.m., the truck was taken from the Quality Dairy parking lot at 1412 W. Mt. Hope. According to the Lansing Police, the truck was last seen driving west on Mt. Hope.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.