Advertisement

Third Michigan resident arrested in association with Capitol riot

The arrest warrant was issued for one count of knowingly entertaining or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
(U.S. District Court)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A third Michigander has been arrested in association with the Capitol riot, which left five people dead including a police officer.

James Allen Mels of Shelby Township was arrested Thursday morning. The arrest warrant was issued for one count of knowingly entertaining or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

There have been two other Michigan men federally charged in connection with the riot; Karl Dresch and Michael Foy. Dresch faces charges for entering the Capitol, while Foy is accused of bludgeoning police with a hockey stick and entering the Capitol through a broken window.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Missing Endangered out of Lansing: Evan Sebastian Space has been located

Latest News

In this file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID
Facebook will start limiting political content but content directly from government agencies...
Facebook will start limiting political content
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
DOJ switches sides, asks Supreme Court to uphold Affordable Care Act
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines