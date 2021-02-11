Third Michigan resident arrested in association with Capitol riot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A third Michigander has been arrested in association with the Capitol riot, which left five people dead including a police officer.

James Allen Mels of Shelby Township was arrested Thursday morning. The arrest warrant was issued for one count of knowingly entertaining or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

There have been two other Michigan men federally charged in connection with the riot; Karl Dresch and Michael Foy. Dresch faces charges for entering the Capitol, while Foy is accused of bludgeoning police with a hockey stick and entering the Capitol through a broken window.

