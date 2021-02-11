Advertisement

Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Evan Sebastian Space has been located
Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan

Latest News

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties
Parental involvement and kids' math scores
Parental involvement and kids' math scores
"Vaccine hunters" search for spare doses
"Vaccine hunters" looking for soon-to-be expired doses
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
Local grad ready to face former team
Local grad ready to face former team