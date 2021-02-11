Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Star: Adrianna McCormick

Adrianna McCormick
Adrianna McCormick(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Adrianna McCormick is 10 years old from Haslett. She plays soccer for the Nationals. Adrianna was invited to move up in competition to compete with the Nationals team this past year. Adrianna unselfishly switched positions and solidified herself as the league’s most dominant goalie.

With her heart still in Midfield, Adrianna has not used COVID-19 as an excuse. She has capitalized on the downtime to fine-tune her ball control skills which have become evident as her team has reconvened. Adrianna is also a leader in the classroom and has adapted very well to virtual learning.

