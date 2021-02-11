Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Does parents’ involvement add up for kids’ math scores?

How can busy parents support their kids’ math learning?
How can busy parents support their kids’ math learning?
How can busy parents support their kids’ math learning?(BENIS ARAPOVIC // WWW.SHOCK.CO.BA)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WILX) - Worldwide, about six out of every ten children and adolescents are not meeting minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics. How do our kids stack up? How can busy parents support their kids’ math learning?

A new study shows when it comes to math achievement, a parent’s support is critical. Investigators examined mothers support of their child’s math learning at 36 months and the child’s counting and calculation skills at four and a half and six to seven years. They found more maternal support led to better math skills and better school readiness. But scientists find that supporting your kids at home may be more challenging for low-income families who may not be able to purchase resource materials or spend as much time going over skills.

So, what can you do to give your preschool-aged child an edge? Experts say parents of any income level should engage with their kids whenever possible. One technique is to label set sizes. For example, you can say, ”Look, one, two, you have two pennies.” Also, choose toys that promote higher-level arithmetic skill, such as Legos, blocks, and puzzles or when cooking or at the grocery store count ingredients with your child.

Other studies find that students in the United States rank below eight other countries in reading but below 30 other countries in math.

Copyright 2021 WILX & Ivanhoe Broadcast News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
Michiganders granted relief from unemployment benefit related tax penalties and interest
Sen. Shirkey, caught on hot mic, says he stands by conspiracy comments

Latest News

Findings from a study suggest it's never too early to expose kids to two languages. (Photo:...
Positive Parenting: Bilingual baby brains
Tiny houses at Jackson College
‘Tiny homes’ built for student-families at Jackson College
Robert Cole celebrating his 101st birthday.
101-year-old Michigan man beats COVID-19
Getting teens to open up is an age-old struggle, but there is science behind parent-child...
Positive Parenting: How parents monitor teens’ information