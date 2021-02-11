One of the last remaining one-room schoolhouses is in financial hardship

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - “Humpty Dumpty is special,” said Emily Bodkin, a teacher at the school, “…Multiple generations of Eaton Rapids citizens have attended there.”

It’s a preschool housed in a historic building in Eaton Rapids. Now, Humpty Dumpty is on the verge of closing its doors forever due to lack of funding as a result of the pandemic.

Amanda Mayes, the parent of a 2nd year student, said, “We solely rely on fundraisers and the tuition of the children. Not having that would be detrimental to our school.”

The Humpty Dumpty schoolhouse was built in the late 1800′s and has been a pillar of the community. Because of the building’s age, many things like the plumbing need to be fixed. But, with little to no money coming in the needed repairs could put the students and their teacher at risk of losing their educational sanctuary.

Mayes said, “We spent a good time last year battling water issues. Can we even be open this day? Is our water going to be running? That’s a huge deal. When you’re talking with one sink and two toilets to function an entire school is kind of a big deal.”

Brandye Croley, another parent of a Humpty Dumpty student, explained that aside from tuition, the majority of their funding comes from donations from small businesses. However, being that many of those businesses are also struggling they haven’t been able to provide their usual support.

“As far as our fundraising efforts go, not having the ability to ask and rely on the local small businesses to make those donations, has made fundraising challenging this year,” Croley said. “The majority of our income is through fundraisers.”

Aside from it being a historical site. It’s one of the last remaining one-room schoolhouses being used for education.

Teacher Emily Bodkin said, “If anything were to resort to the point of it not being usable it would probably just resort to a storage type situation. So, it’s really one of those things the community cares about.”

