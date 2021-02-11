NHL Dealing With Ongoing Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL says an Edmonton Oilers player has gone into COVID protocol and the start time for the team’s game at Montreal scheduled for Thursday night has been pushed back an hour to allow for the completion of test results for other members of the organization.

The league’s seven teams in Canada had been without a virus-related disturbance until now. There have so far been 35 games postponed, all in the three U.S. divisions.