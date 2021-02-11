Advertisement

NHL Dealing With Ongoing Covid Issues

Calumet players celebrate a goal against Marquette.
Calumet players celebrate a goal against Marquette.(WLUC)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL says an Edmonton Oilers player has gone into COVID protocol and the start time for the team’s game at Montreal scheduled for Thursday night has been pushed back an hour to allow for the completion of test results for other members of the organization.

The league’s seven teams in Canada had been without a virus-related disturbance until now. There have so far been 35 games postponed, all in the three U.S. divisions.

Most Read

Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Evan Sebastian Space has been located
Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan

Latest News

Meyer Completes Staff at Jacksonville
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Major League Schedule Announced
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.
Buehler And Dodgers Avoid Arbitration
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) runs into Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher...
Raptors To Finish Season in Florida