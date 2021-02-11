Advertisement

MSU police captain arrested

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - According to jail records Valerie O’Brien, a Michigan State University Police captain, has been arrested. The information was confirmed by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

O’Brien was formerly an assistant chief of the MSUPD, although she was demoted after spending over a year on paid administrative leave, which began in April of 2019 due to a pending investigation. The details of the investigation are not yet available.

O’Brien is also married to a now former detective in the MSUPD, JJ Bradac. Although the reason has not been disclosed, Bradac was on leave during the same time as O’Brien. Bradac has since left the department.

One of the more notable cases O’Brien worked was the investigation of Larry Nassar, the former assistant professor at MSU’s Department of Family and Community Medicine in the College of Human Medicine who was sentenced to 175 years in a Michigan state prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.

According to Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth, O’Brien was arrested but has not yet been arraigned. She is no longer being held at the Ingham County jail. Sheriff Wrigglesworth said the arrest was not made by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

