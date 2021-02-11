Missing Endangered out of Lansing: Evan Sebastian Space, 40
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing.
Space, a 40-year-old white male, was last seen wearing a flat military-style hat, green MSU coat, and jeans. Space was last seen in the 1700-block of Osband Ave at approximately 9:20 pm Wednesday.
Evan has autism and suffers from PTSD. Evan is suicidal and may possibly be in possession of a knife.
If you know where he is call 911.
