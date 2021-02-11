Advertisement

Missing Endangered out of Lansing: Evan Sebastian Space, 40

Evan has autism and suffers from PTSD.
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may have a knife. If you know where he is call 911(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing.

Space, a 40-year-old white male, was last seen wearing a flat military-style hat, green MSU coat, and jeans. Space was last seen in the 1700-block of Osband Ave at approximately 9:20 pm Wednesday.

Evan has autism and suffers from PTSD. Evan is suicidal and may possibly be in possession of a knife.

If you know where he is call 911.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
Michiganders granted relief from unemployment benefit related tax penalties and interest
Sen. Shirkey, caught on hot mic, says he stands by conspiracy comments

Latest News

Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan
Bipartisan effort to ban child marriage in Michigan
Bipartisan effort to ban child marriage in Michigan
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
Candidate is anti-Black History Month
Candidate is anti-Black History Month