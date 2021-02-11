Meyer Completes Staff at Jacksonville

-UNDATED (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has formally announced his 30-person staff. He spent nearly a month trying to surround himself with assistants who can help him make a successful transition from college to the NFL. The group includes Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator, Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator. Meyer made most of the hires weeks ago, but waited to announce them until each one signed a contract. Meyer also made former Louisville, Texas and South Florida coach Charlie Strong assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach.