Major League Schedule Announced

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on...
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, right, celebrates with Miguel Cabrera after they scored on Candelario's two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-The major league season is scheduled to open April 1 with the New York Yankees hosting Toronto and Detroit hosting Cleveland to start a full schedule of 15 games. Major League Baseball announced its initial 2021 schedule in July and updated it Thursday with game times. The schedule envisions every team playing its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968. Nationally televised openers include Tigers-Yankees, Dodgers-Rockies, Mets-Nationals and White Sox-Angels.

