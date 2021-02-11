Advertisement

John Taylor Memorial Park receives new safety lights

John Taylor
John Taylor(Holt-Delhi Historical Society)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township unveiled a video on Thursday highlighting John Taylor Memorial Park, a 13-acre park named after Civil War veteran John Taylor.

The park is located south of Holt Road and is the center of winter recreation in Delhi Township, the park has one of the top sledding hills in Greater Lansing, and the park also features a playground and pavilion for special events.

Delhi Township recently installed new safety lights on the sledding hill. The new lights were funded through Delhi Township’s parks, trails, and recreation millage, which was approved by voters in 2018.

“With a perfect amount of snow on the ground, it’s never been a better time to grab your sled and head over to John Taylor Memorial Park,” said Mark Jenks, director of the Delhi Township Parks & Recreation Department. “The park is a focal point of winter recreation in our community that allows kids to make childhood memories that last a lifetime. We can’t thank our community enough for making such critical safety investments in fun recreational opportunities in Delhi Township.”

