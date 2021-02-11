Girls On the Run of Mid-Michigan needs coaches for spring programing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan’s spring season Coach Registration is now open.

Girls on the Run is a physical activitybased, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The eight-week program incorporates physical activity to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others, contribute to the community - activities, and necessary and valuable skills in national and personal recovery efforts.

Volunteer coaches will utilize a structured curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 75-90 minutes, and the program culminates with all girls completing a physical activity challenge, 5K event, or site-based 5K as community conditions require. Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan has served 6,000+ girls at 75+ sites in Genesee, Shiawassee, Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton Counties since 2007.

Volunteers provide critical leadership, and the nonprofit organization is currently seeking coaches to facilitate the program. To make our spring program a success, we need up to 200 coaches registered by March 1. A GOTR Mid Michigan coach shared, “In that moment, on that very hot day, it was as if I had been taken back to that time, and I felt everything that little girl felt as she crossed the finish line. It was in that moment that I fell in love with this organization and knew I needed to be a part of it.” Girls in Mid Michigan need you now more than ever.

Girls on the Run provides you everything you need to transform girls’ lives during these challenging times; 94% of coaches felt they had the necessary support to coach during COVID times. Through a simple online training course, you will gain access to all the resources you need to help a small group of thirdfifth (/sixth-eighth) grade girls develop essential life skills and healthy habits. Over eight weeks, you will lead your team through fun and interactive lessons, safely in person or virtually. Our dedicated staff will provide you everything you need to make a real difference in girls’ lives in our community.

Coaches do not need to be athletes but must be a minimum of eighteen years old to serve as an assistant or twenty-one years old to serve as a head coach. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan, visit gotrmidmichigan.org/Coach

About Girls on the Run:

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Throughout the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop social, emotional, and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the most extensive 5K series by a number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year.

Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs and has been recognized as a National Youth Sports Strategy (NYSS) Champion by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) and the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Visit gotrmidmichigan.org to learn how to get involved in your community

