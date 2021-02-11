Advertisement

Facebook will start limiting political content

Content directly from government agencies and health organizations will be exempt from the changes.
Facebook will start limiting political content but content directly from government agencies...
Facebook will start limiting political content but content directly from government agencies and health organizations will be exempt from the changes.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - In a new statement, Facebook says it will start to limit political content that appears on users’ news feeds.

The temporary reduction of political content will start this week in Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia. Similar steps will also be taken here in the US sometime over the next month.

This move is a part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to “turn down the temperature” of digital debates following last month’s deadly riot at the US Capitol.

Content directly from government agencies and health organizations will be exempt from the changes.

“During these initial tests we’ll explore a variety of ways to rank political content in people’s feeds using different signals, and then decide on the approaches we’ll use going forward,” the statement read. “COVID-19 information from authoritative health organizations like the CDC and WHO, as well as national and regional health agencies and services from affected countries, will be exempt from these tests. Content from official government agencies and services will also be exempt.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
Michiganders granted relief from unemployment benefit related tax penalties and interest
Sen. Shirkey, caught on hot mic, says he stands by conspiracy comments

Latest News

FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
DOJ switches sides, asks Supreme Court to uphold Affordable Care Act
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
CDC issues new mask guidelines
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Missing Endangered out of Lansing: Evan Sebastian Space, 40
Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan