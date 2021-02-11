Advertisement

DOJ switches sides, asks Supreme Court to uphold Affordable Care Act

FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WILX) - The Justice Department under President Joe Biden has switched sides in a Supreme Court case over the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump administration supported the case from Texas and 17 other “red” states to strike down the law that created Obamacare.

“Following the change in administration, the Department of Justice has reconsidered the government’s position in these cases,” the department said in a letter to the court.

The case revolves around the constitutionality of the individual mandate. Now the Justice Department says it believes the entire act should be upheld.

“After reconsideration of the issue, it is now the position of the United States that the amended Section 5000A [the individual mandate provision] is constitutional,” the Justice Department letter said, signed by Edwin S. Kneedler, the deputy solicitor general.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in November. A ruling is due by the end of June.

Read the letter from the Justice Department, signed by Edwin S. Kneedler, the deputy solicitor general, below.

