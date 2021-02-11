City Rescue Mission of Lansing working to expand to continue to serve the community
They are in the fundraising stages now and hope to get going next year
Feb. 11, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The City Rescue Mission is raising funds to expand its Michigan Avenue location to increase the number of people they can serve and the quality of services that they provide. Officials are hoping to get the project started sometime next year. Plus, the City Rescue Mission is currently looking for donations of clothes, bedding and more.
