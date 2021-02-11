Advertisement

City Rescue Mission of Lansing working to expand to continue to serve the community

They are in the fundraising stages now and hope to get going next year
Published: Feb. 11, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The City Rescue Mission is raising funds to expand its Michigan Avenue location to increase the number of people they can serve and the quality of services that they provide. Officials are hoping to get the project started sometime next year. Plus, the City Rescue Mission is currently looking for donations of clothes, bedding and more.

