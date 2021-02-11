CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on when to quarantine if exposed to the coronavirus.

The CDC now recommends that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered do not have to quarantine or get tested again as long as they do not develop new symptoms.

Local public health authorities determine and establish the quarantine options for their jurisdictions. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department.

What counts as close contact?

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

Quarantine or isolation: What’s the difference?

Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their home.

For more information on when to quarantine and options to reduce quarantining, visit the CDC page here.

