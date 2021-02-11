Advertisement

CDC issues new mask guidelines

An easy way to tell if the mask is not secure is if eyeglasses or sunglasses get fogged up while wearing a mask.
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin experts disagree.(Peter Hamlin | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says wearing two masks offers more protection against COVID-19 blocking more than 90% of the virus.

Now with a new, more contagious variant projected to dominate the country by March, the CDC is emphasizing that any mask is better than no mask. The agency is recommending you wear masks with adjustable nose-wires and tie knots on the ear loops of surgical masks for the best, most secure fit.

An easy way to tell if the mask is not secure is if eyeglasses or sunglasses get fogged up while wearing a mask.

“If you live in a cold environment, and your glasses or sunglasses are fogging up when you’re outside, that means that air is flowing up around the mask into your eyelids, that means that air going both ways in and out of the mask is leaking,” said John Volckens, engineering professor at Colorado State University.

The CDC also recommends using a mask fitter or brace over disposable or a cloth mask to prevent air from leaking around the edges of the mask.

For more information on how masks can work in the best ways, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
MSU football player arraigned for OWI
Chenge feels getting rid of individual history months is what Michigan needs.
Candidate for Michigan governor wants to end Black History Month
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app
Michiganders granted relief from unemployment benefit related tax penalties and interest
Sen. Shirkey, caught on hot mic, says he stands by conspiracy comments

Latest News

FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
DOJ switches sides, asks Supreme Court to uphold Affordable Care Act
Police are looking for 40-year-old Evan Sebastian Space from Lansing. He is suicidal, and may...
Missing Endangered out of Lansing: Evan Sebastian Space, 40
Children under the age of 18 are legally allowed to marry in the state of Michigan
Bipartisan effort to ban child marriage in Michigan
Bipartisan effort to ban child marriage in Michigan