CDC issues new mask guidelines

(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says wearing two masks offers more protection against COVID-19 blocking more than 90% of the virus.

Now with a new, more contagious variant projected to dominate the country by March, the CDC is emphasizing that any mask is better than no mask. The agency is recommending you wear masks with adjustable nose-wires and tie knots on the ear loops of surgical masks for the best, most secure fit.

An easy way to tell if the mask is not secure is if eyeglasses or sunglasses get fogged up while wearing a mask.

“If you live in a cold environment, and your glasses or sunglasses are fogging up when you’re outside, that means that air is flowing up around the mask into your eyelids, that means that air going both ways in and out of the mask is leaking,” said John Volckens, engineering professor at Colorado State University.

The CDC also recommends using a mask fitter or brace over disposable or a cloth mask to prevent air from leaking around the edges of the mask.

