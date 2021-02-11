Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KPRC) - A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter’s window.

The tackle was captured on police dash cam.

Phyllis Pena said the man was trying to look into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window early on a Sunday morning.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them, pretty much,” she said.

Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch gave her some credit.

“It was a pretty good tackle,” he said.

Welch said the suspect is 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Police found Hawkins nearby, but he tried to get away.

They said he started running back towards Pena, who moved in and made the tackle.

Her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.

Pena said she just wanted to protect her kids.

“The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possibly more.

