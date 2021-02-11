Advertisement

Buehler And Dodgers Avoid Arbitration

Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.
Walker Buehler struck out 10 over six dominant innings.(AP Images)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Walker Buehler (BYOO’-lur) and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday. They’ve agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract that would escalate to more than $12 million if he starts regularly this year and wins a Cy Young Award.

Buehler had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 26-year-old right-hander was the Dodgers’ ace in helping them win their first World Series title since 1988.

