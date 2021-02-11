Arizona’s best defensive player heading to MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ross Els, MSU’s Special Teams Coordinator/LB Coach had a straightforward way of explaining how important the position of long snapper is.

“If your quarterback can’t throw, you run the football, if your long snapper can’t snap, what are you going to do?” Els said. “…You [have to] punt, so you better have a quality guy in there.”

Hank Pepper is that quality guy. He was named Arizona’s first team long snapper, but he’s not just a specialist. He was also named first team linebacker and defensive player of the year in class 6a- the highest class in the state.

Els said, “In the football world, he has a motor, he has a high energy, he can cover, he can blitz, and on top of all of that he happens to be one of the top long snappers in the nation.”

According to Michigan State there’s no one better to recruit than Pepper. Coach Els told News 10 they needed a guy with better speed and someone who can cover, and Hank was the guy that they knew would come in and elevate the position.

Rick Garretson was Hank’s high school football coach.

“I’ve been told by several college coaches that he is comparable to many long snappers that are in the NFL,” Coach Garretson said.

“I want to change the way that they look at long snappers,” Pepper said. “And I want to be able to make tackles make plays and be able to help out more than just long snappers.”

Pepper was originally going to play linebacker and snapper at San Diego State, but after talking with Michigan State he de-committed and signed as a Spartan.

Pepper said, “It was the connection with the coaches. It felt like I belonged there they made me feel very welcomed and they made me feel at home “

The Spartan staff is excited to have him.

Els said, “An athlete that can run as well as he does and then actually tackle the dude as he runs down, that’s not an easy thing. If you get that combination of a quality division one type snapper and he can cover like a division one linebacker that’s exactly what you’re looking for.”

“I can’t wait for it,” Hank said. “And I can’t wait for the first time walking out the tunnel.”

