Using dance as a form of cardio

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This weeks’ Work It Out Wednesday is showcasing using dance as a way to get in a workout.

Personal trainer and dance instructor, Kaila Perkin, says dancing to fun music is a great way to get a cardio session in.

“Dancing is definitely an amazing way to work out, said Perkin, “It’s low impact, gets your heart rate going, you can work on different parts of your bodies, like your legs, yours arm, and definitely music is a key thing to help get your workout on.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.