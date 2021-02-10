Advertisement

US considering a negative COVID-19 test for domestic travel

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the CDC is looking into the option and that data and science will guide any final decision.
The Biden administration might require passengers to receive a negative COVID-19 test before domestic air travel.
The Biden administration might require passengers to receive a negative COVID-19 test before domestic air travel.(KOLO)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden administration might require passengers to receive a negative COVID-19 test before domestic air travel. That is according to transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.

He says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into the option and that data and science will guide any final decision.

On Monday, the new CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said screening US travelers for COVID-19 could be helpful. But she did not expand upon whether there are plans to test domestic travelers.

“To the extent that we have available tests to be able to do testing, first and foremost, I would really encourage people to not travel,” Walensky said during a White House briefing. “But if we are traveling, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease the spread.”

