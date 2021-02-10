Trevor Lawrence To Have Surgery

-CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft. That’s according to his representative Kyle Strongin at MGC Sports. Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in April by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the top pick. Because of the upcoming surgery, Lawrence will have a workout session for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s regularly scheduled pro day on March 11. Lawrence led Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He was 34-2 as a starter with the Tigers.