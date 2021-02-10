State to receive $741.6 million in federal food assistance for k-12 students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is set to receive $741.6 million in federal food assistance to help feed k-12 students during the pandemic.

But the money will only be used for students in remote or hybrid learning.

The money from the federal government is meant to replace the meals the remote and hybrid-learning students would’ve received if they were taking class in-person.

“What it does is allows qualifying children to receive the value of those meals on an EBT Bridge Card that allows families to go purchase the groceries they so desired at grocery stores across the state,” said Department of Health and Human Services’ Lewis Roubal.

To be eligible, students must qualify for free and reduced lunch and attend school virtually. Fully-remote students will receive more money than those in hybrid learning.

Fully-remote students will receive about $127 per month. Students in hybrid learning will receive $77 dollars per month.

“Since some schools are open for in-person learning a couple of days a week, those families will receive less money for their students versus the students learning in a virtual environment from home five days a week, they will receive more,” said Roubal.

The state says families could see money in their accounts by next month.

“The state was just approved last week to issue and we’re going to be moving forward with issue the benefits, the first round of benefits we hope to get out by the end of March,” said Roubal.

This program will benefit about 810,000 children in need of food assistance.

“It’s not only a way to get nutritious meals to our students but it’s a way to assist families if they’re going through a rough time,” said Lansing Schools Superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

The state is supposed to coordinate with school districts to make sure everyone eligible gets the money. Parents can check with their child’s district to see if they qualify.

