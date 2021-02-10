Sen. Shirkey, caught on hot mic, says he stands by conspiracy comments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I- Frankly I don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make. Some of the words I chose I do...”

Those were the words Sen. Mike Shirkey said to Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist on a hot mic Wednesday, before the audio was cut off.

Shirkey was referring to a recent apology he made, after calling the Capitol riot a hoax in a video secretly filmed and posted to YouTube by a member of the Hillsdale County Republican Party. In that video, among other controversial statements, Mr. Shirkey states his belief that the riot was “staged,” and that he had thought about challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer to a fist fight.

Sen. Shirkey issued an apology for that video on Tuesday, during which he apologized for his tone while avoiding addressing the substance of his words.

“I said some things in a videod conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve,” Shirkey said in a statement. “I own that. I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them.”

The senator had recently been censured by the Hillsdale County Republican Party on Feb. 4 for a litany of listed concerns, many of which were in direct contrast to his apology. The list is available here.

Now, Sen. Shirkey has been caught on a hot mic directly stating that his apology was not about the substance of his statements, clarifying his belief in conspiracy theories about the Capitol riots.

In response to the hot mic incident, Lt. Governor Gilchrist released a statement.

“As elected officials, what we do and what we say matters, and that is true now more than ever as Michiganders look to us for leadership in steering the state through this ongoing pandemic and economic recovery,” Gilchrist wrote. “But rather than focus on these issues — getting vaccines for people, getting our kids safely back into the classroom and supporting our small businesses — the Senate Majority Leader has chosen to spend his time and energy fanning the flames of dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection in Washington, alongside aggressive, sexist threats toward the governor. This behavior is beneath the office he was elected to and the standard of decency the people of our state deserve.”

Later in his statement, Lt. Governor Gilchrist addressed the hot mic directly.

“While the Senate Majority Leader made a half-hearted attempt to address his inexcusable language and behavior last night, and an even weaker attempt during a prayer in today’s Senate session, his comments toward me on the Senate floor this morning tell a different story. It is clear that his so-called apology was not heartfelt, nor did it come from a place of humility and understanding. Rather, it was an empty gesture made for political expediency, and one that the people of Michigan can see right through.”

