Rep. Slotkin delivers State of the District Address

(GRAYDC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will discuss her second-term plans during the State of the District address on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

The virtual address will also be heavily focused on protecting state residents’ health, financial, and physical security.

WILX is livestreaming the address.

State of the District

Live now: I’m delivering a State of the District address, telling you about the agenda for my second term serving the 8th district. Resources mentioned this evening: For vaccine updates check your county’s health department websites, which you can find listed at http://michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine. They will have the most up-to-date information about when and where the vaccine will be available in your community. In addition, some Meijer pharmacies are offering vaccinations to those 65 and older. There are no walk-in appointments, but they will give you a call back to schedule an appointment if you register online at http://clinic.meijer.com, or by texting COVID to 75049. And as always, please feel free to call our office at (517) 993-0510 if you have a question or concern. Or go to our website http://slotkin.house.gov to send us an email, and we’ll work to get you an answer.

Posted by Rep. Elissa Slotkin on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

