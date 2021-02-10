Parents push for in-person classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in Grand Ledge aren’t satisfied with the district’s return to in-person learning date.

The district is targeting March 1 to allow kids to return to the classroom, but some parents think the COVID-19 benchmarks administrators are using aren’t realistic.

“My 8th grader was all straight A’s last year, not one B the whole year, and he’s struggling. He’s more hands-on type of kid and just is failing,” said Maureen Walters whose sons are in Grand Ledge Public Schools.

Her son isn’t the only one having a hard time with virtual learning. A Facebook page called “Grand Ledge Parents For In-Person Learning” has nearly 500 members.

“I mean, at this point, pretty much every other school in this area and other areas are open, and there’s no reason for us not to be open at this point with other schools being open near us that have the same numbers,” said Grand Ledge High School senior Ethan Fox.

Grand Ledge is planning to go back to in-person learning every other day starting March 1. They’re calling it a “target date.”

“There have been so many unexpected moments within the last 11 or 12 months that for us to say with 100% certainty that we will be in on March 1 I think is just unreasonable,” said Interim Superintendent David Chapin.

The school board is watching two figures closely: the positivity rate and new cases per million.

Eight new cases per day in Eaton County or fewer is one of the metrics to get back to face to face instruction. Right now, there are about 14.

“They’re not really attainable, and they’re not needed. The governor has straight out said that. So has the CDC and so many other sources. They don’t need to meet these metrics, but for some reason, the board thinks they do,” said Grand Ledge parent Laura Meuren.

Interim Superintendent Chapin is confident students will be back in the classroom in three weeks.

“I’m saying to WILX today, we are all systems go for March 1 unless there’s some very odd, unusual, unexpected events,” he said.

DeWitt Public Schools has been in a hybrid model for nearly a month now. Superintendent John Deiter told News 10 the board also looked at cases per million, but they didn’t have a certain number they were looking to meet.

