Advertisement

New ways to participate in Michigan’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first-ever virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan has surpassed the $300,000 fundraising mark with one month left to reach its goal of $500,000.

More than 1,400 participants across Michigan have already registered for the event, which concludes on February 28.

So, what exactly is a “virtual” Polar Plunge?

Instead of jumping into an icy pool or open body of water at a traditional Plunge location as in previous years, participants now choose where, when and how to get bold and cold for the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

Do snow angels in your swimsuit. Lounge in a cold water-filled kiddie pool in your backyard. Have a water balloon or squirt gun fight while wearing Halloween costumes. Have a family member spray you with a water hose or splash you with a bucket of cold water. Get as creative as you want and have fun with it!

Participants can also sign up to be a part of the first-ever Frozen 5K. Sign up, choose your course and send us your times when you’re done. All 5K participants will receive an official Frozen 5K medal and shirt.

To register, visit PlungeMI.com before February 28 and sign up. Participate by yourself or as a team with friends, family or co-workers. Raise a minimum of $100 to receive a free 2021 Polar Plunge crewneck sweatshirt, raise more money and earn additional Polar Plunge swag including fleece blankets, jogger pants, bags, coats and more!

The Polar Plunge series raises more than $1 million for Special Olympics Michigan each year, with 2020 being a banner year that saw a record $1.37 million raised. This unwavering support from Michigan residents, businesses and Law Enforcement members is crucial to helping provide inclusive sports, health and school programs for nearly 23,000 participants all across Michigan.

Since its inception in 1981, Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics programs across the world. Law Enforcement members help organize and run Michigan’s annual Polar Plunge series, alongside Special Olympics Michigan staff, as part of their fundraising initiatives.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer pharmacies will begin COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Feb. 8, 2021 in Michigan.
Meijer launching vaccine clinics for those 65 and over
Sen. Mike Shirkey
Sen. Mike Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County Republican Party, apologizes for statements made in video
Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Governor Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic
A California man has contracted coronavirus even after being fully immunized with the Pfizer...
California man tests positive for COVID-19 after second vaccine dose

Latest News

Fireworks Glass Studio
Fireworks part 2
Quality Dairy Bakery
Quality Diary Bakery
517 Living
517 Living on Studio 10
Celebration Cinema 2
Celebration Cinema 2