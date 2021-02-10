New ways to participate in Michigan’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first-ever virtual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan has surpassed the $300,000 fundraising mark with one month left to reach its goal of $500,000.

More than 1,400 participants across Michigan have already registered for the event, which concludes on February 28.

So, what exactly is a “virtual” Polar Plunge?

Instead of jumping into an icy pool or open body of water at a traditional Plunge location as in previous years, participants now choose where, when and how to get bold and cold for the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

Do snow angels in your swimsuit. Lounge in a cold water-filled kiddie pool in your backyard. Have a water balloon or squirt gun fight while wearing Halloween costumes. Have a family member spray you with a water hose or splash you with a bucket of cold water. Get as creative as you want and have fun with it!

Participants can also sign up to be a part of the first-ever Frozen 5K. Sign up, choose your course and send us your times when you’re done. All 5K participants will receive an official Frozen 5K medal and shirt.

To register, visit PlungeMI.com before February 28 and sign up. Participate by yourself or as a team with friends, family or co-workers. Raise a minimum of $100 to receive a free 2021 Polar Plunge crewneck sweatshirt, raise more money and earn additional Polar Plunge swag including fleece blankets, jogger pants, bags, coats and more!

The Polar Plunge series raises more than $1 million for Special Olympics Michigan each year, with 2020 being a banner year that saw a record $1.37 million raised. This unwavering support from Michigan residents, businesses and Law Enforcement members is crucial to helping provide inclusive sports, health and school programs for nearly 23,000 participants all across Michigan.

Since its inception in 1981, Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics programs across the world. Law Enforcement members help organize and run Michigan’s annual Polar Plunge series, alongside Special Olympics Michigan staff, as part of their fundraising initiatives.

