New contact tracing software is a game changer for restaurants

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a new way to take the contact-tracing burden off restaurants without sacrificing safety. Some restaurants in Mid-Michigan are already using IT to comply with the state’s mandate to get customers’ names and phone numbers.

“For us, it takes away another contact point and another commonly touched surface,” said Lansing Brewing Company General Manager Jeremy McKowen.

McKowen is thrilled his staff no longer has to personally gather contact-tracing information from customers; He says it’s another player of protection for them.

“We are trying to build consumer confidence. I think all restaurants need to make sure that their guests are comfortable coming into the space,” said McKowen. “I think it makes employees feel safe coming to work knowing the fact that we are taking those steps and we are gathering that information from guests in a very organized fashion, it’s very accessible.”

Customers heading into Lansing Brewing Company would have to scan a code QR from their phone so the restaurant can contact you if there was exposure to a COVID-19 case while you were dining.

“An IOS or Android phone or smart device with a camera hovers over and brings up a contact screen to enter your information; only the operator has access to this information if the need should arise,” said Brand Manager of BYOD, David Graham.

BOYD stands for Bring Your Own Data, a software company that partnered with the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association to bring this to fruition. This will make things easier all around for Lansing Brewing Company, like limiting pen and paper contact between customers and employees.

“I don’t have to collect contact tracing sheets at the end of the night. I think it’s another great intro as guests walk in to reassure them that we are taking proper steps to maintain safety standards here,” McKowen said. “Our biggest priority is mitigating risks and this helps.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

