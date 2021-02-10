Nelson Cruz Returning To Twins

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The deal was agreed to last week, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. Uncertainty about whether the DH would be used in the NL this year contributed to the delay in signing. Both Cruz and the Twins expressed a mutual desire for him to return all along. Cruz begins his 17th major league season. The 40-year-old led the Twins in home runs in both 2019 and 2020.