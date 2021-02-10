Advertisement

Nelson Cruz Returning To Twins

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz watches his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during...
Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz watches his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) (KY3)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The deal was agreed to last week, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. Uncertainty about whether the DH would be used in the NL this year contributed to the delay in signing. Both Cruz and the Twins expressed a mutual desire for him to return all along. Cruz begins his 17th major league season. The 40-year-old led the Twins in home runs in both 2019 and 2020.

Most Read

Meijer pharmacies will begin COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Feb. 8, 2021 in Michigan.
Meijer launching vaccine clinics for those 65 and over
Sen. Mike Shirkey
Sen. Mike Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County Republican Party, apologizes for statements made in video
Sparrow needs phlebotomists, will cover training
Governor Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS provides update on COVID-19 cases and response to pandemic
A California man has contracted coronavirus even after being fully immunized with the Pfizer...
California man tests positive for COVID-19 after second vaccine dose

Latest News

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
NBA Says Play The Anthem
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic...
Trevor Lawrence To Have Surgery
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives to score a touchdown against...
Heinicke Returning to Washington Football Team
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman...
Gregorius Headed to Phillies