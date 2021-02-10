Advertisement

NBA Says Play The Anthem

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(-DALLAS (AP) - The NBA says the national anthem will be played in arenas “in keeping with longstanding league policy” after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed he decided not to play it before his team’s home games this season. The league’s initial reaction to Cuban’s decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban’s decision reverberating around the country. Cuban has said the Mavericks wouldn’t play “The Star-Spangled Banner” going forward. He didn’t immediately respond to the NBA’s announcement.

