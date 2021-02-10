MSU football player arraigned for OWI

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed appeared in 54-B District court on Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charges.

Reed, 20, was cited in July 2020 for OWI by the MSU Police and Public Safety department. Court documents show a count of operating under the influence of liquor (OUIL). Ingham County has a Zero Tolerance code for anyone under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.02 and over.

In a virtual hearing before Judge Andrea Larkin, Reed’s attorney David Meyers entered a plea of not guilty. A personal bond was set at $500. Reed’s next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing set for Wednesday Fed. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

Reed, a 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt sophomore appeared in all seven games for the Spartans in the 2020 season after transferring from Western Michigan University.

