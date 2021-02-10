Advertisement

MSU football player arraigned for OWI

Jayden Reed was cited by the MSU Police and Public Safety department in July.
MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed was charged with OWI in July 2020.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed appeared in 54-B District court on Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charges.

Reed, 20, was cited in July 2020 for OWI by the MSU Police and Public Safety department. Court documents show a count of operating under the influence of liquor (OUIL). Ingham County has a Zero Tolerance code for anyone under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.02 and over.

In a virtual hearing before Judge Andrea Larkin, Reed’s attorney David Meyers entered a plea of not guilty. A personal bond was set at $500. Reed’s next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing set for Wednesday Fed. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

Reed, a 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt sophomore appeared in all seven games for the Spartans in the 2020 season after transferring from Western Michigan University.

