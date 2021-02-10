MSP tells troopers to stop using text-deleting app

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The director of the Michigan State Police is telling troopers to stop using an app designed to leave no trace of messages.

According to a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press Col. Joseph Gasper senior MSP officials have been using the free-to-the-user app Signal, which can be used to evade the Michigan Freedom of Information Act and legal discovery.

Signal allows for direct encrypted messages between users which can be permanently deleted without leaving any record.

“To ensure the integrity of our record-keeping processes and to avoid the appearance of impropriety, the use of nonstandard communications applications on department-issued mobile devices, including cellular phones and tablets, will now require prior authorization,” Gasper said. “Except as otherwise provided in this correspondence, members shall not download or install nonstandard communications applications to a department-issued mobile device, regardless of whether the member participates in the personal use plan.”

Critics say in addition to using the app to dodge record requests from the public, officials can use it to prevent prosecutors from getting important information.

“Members who currently have a nonstandard communications application installed on their department device shall remove the application no later than February 10, 2021,” Gasper said. “All communications on these applications shall be retained,” in accordance with state and MSP record retention policies.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.