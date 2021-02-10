Michiganders granted relief from unemployment benefit related tax penalties and interest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Normally, when Michiganders collect unemployment benefits they are required to pay a penalty as well as interest related to underpaid tax estimates when tax time rolls around. This year, in light of the pandemic, the Michigan Department of Treasury says they have granted an automatic waiver of all penalties and interest related to underpaid estimated tax payments owed by taxpayers who received unemployment benefits in 2020.

Under state law, taxpayers are required to pay quarterly estimated tax payments when the annual tax due is expected to exceed $500 or more. Taxpayers who fail to pay an estimated quarterly tax payment are typically subject to penalties and interest.

“Unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for many families during this pandemic, helping them put food on the table and pay the bills,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Some Michiganders could have faced income tax penalties on their unemployment benefits, and I’m glad we can take prompt action to provide much needed relief for Michigan households.”

The waiver is automatic for all taxpayers who received unemployment during the 2020 tax year, so taxpayers do not need to contact the state Treasury Department for a waiver be applied.

“This is the right thing to do,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “COVID has disrupted our lives in numerous ways – and many Michiganders are depending on unemployment benefits to get them by during this extraordinary time. Having to pay penalties and interest on unemployment benefits is the last thing individuals should be worried about when they go to pay their taxes.”

Michigan begins processing state individual income tax returns on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.