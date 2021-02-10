MDHHS has a new plan to help residents navigate online COVID-19 vaccine information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With some older adults in Michigan experiencing challenges finding COVID-19 vaccine information online, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has enacted a plan to make it easier. Now, Michiganders have another trusted source for assistance.

Through its partnership with the national education technology company GetSetUp, the MDHHS Aging & Adult Services Agency is offering a series of sessions to show older Michiganders how to navigate the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine website. MDHHS leaders say the goal of the resources is to help Michiganders find their local health department to register online for a vaccine appointment, or to be added to the wait list.

“Older adults have faced various challenges in accessing COVID-19 vaccinations. We want to make it easier for individuals who have access to the internet to sign up online to receive a vaccine,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency. “Our partnership with GetSetUp is one way we are removing barriers and ensuring access to reliable and accurate information.”

In addition to the vaccine information sessions, older Michiganders can access more than 150 free online group classes designed for and led by older adults. These include classes on how to use a smartphone or tablet, how to use services like video conferencing, email, social media, as well as virtual social hours. More than 45,000 older Michiganders are currently taking advantage of free classes through GetSetUp.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.getsetup.io/michigan or call 1-888-559-1614. Michiganders without internet access looking for vaccine information should contact the MDHHS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-535-6136.

